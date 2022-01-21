$970.53 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to announce sales of $970.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $968.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.60 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $873.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

GDDY stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

