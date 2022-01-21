A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,912 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,427,000 after acquiring an additional 154,337 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

