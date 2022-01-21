A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading Up 2.8%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) shares rose 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 4,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 630,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $16,298,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,618,304 shares of company stock worth $40,969,988. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $1,741,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

