AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of AAR worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AAR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,462,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AAR by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after purchasing an additional 233,446 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,570,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,839,000 after purchasing an additional 139,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 826,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIR. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

AIR opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

