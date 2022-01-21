AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
VLVLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $23.34 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.31.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
