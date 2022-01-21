AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 644,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $69,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $3,775,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,902,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,216,000 after acquiring an additional 98,204 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 354.4% during the third quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 52,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.52. 79,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.29%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

