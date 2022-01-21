accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $800.77

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 800.77 ($10.93) and traded as low as GBX 788 ($10.75). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 800 ($10.92), with a volume of 8,546 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.74) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.74) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, accesso Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,075 ($28.31).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 836.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 800.77. The company has a market cap of £330.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

In related news, insider Steve Brown acquired 8,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,265 ($17.26) per share, for a total transaction of £101,200 ($138,081.59).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

