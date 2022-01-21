Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 1,208 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2,641.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $292.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.14. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.80.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

