Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 199.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in CSX by 250.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,988,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

