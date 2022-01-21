ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $345,224.65 and approximately $35,806.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00034660 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

