Acoin (ACOIN) Price Tops $0.0128

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Acoin has a market cap of $15,617.61 and $4.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acoin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acoin Coin Profile

Acoin (ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Acoin’s official website is acoin.info . Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acoin is an SHA-256 Bitcoin clone. The block reward varies with a block reward of 2-10x normal roughly every 1 in ten blocks. The block reward initially starts at 1 and reduces by 50% every 6 months. “

Acoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

