Add.xyz Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $567.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00048378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

