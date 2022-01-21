Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given New 130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 149.00 to 130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADEVF. Kepler Capital Markets raised Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.