adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €340.00 ($386.36) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €294.00 ($334.09) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($329.55) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($369.32) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($397.73) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €329.21 ($374.11).

Shares of ADS stock traded up €2.05 ($2.33) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €255.65 ($290.51). 647,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €261.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €283.71. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($228.42).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

