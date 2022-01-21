adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €335.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €335.00 ($380.68) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($397.73) target price on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($329.55) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($386.36) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €368.00 ($418.18) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €294.00 ($334.09) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €329.93 ($374.92).

FRA:ADS opened at €255.65 ($290.51) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €261.34 and a 200 day moving average of €283.71. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($228.42).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

