Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,639 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $506.35. 61,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $598.13 and its 200-day moving average is $617.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

