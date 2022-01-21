Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Trimmed by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $510.85 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $598.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.72. The company has a market capitalization of $243.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

