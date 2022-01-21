Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after buying an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 638,383 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $121.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.69. The company has a market cap of $147.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

