Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.14

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.14 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 35.01 ($0.48). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 35.12 ($0.48), with a volume of 17,465 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.14. The stock has a market cap of £158.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.92.

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

