Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,150 Shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.50% of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials in the second quarter worth about $60,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials in the second quarter worth about $675,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials in the second quarter worth about $1,141,000.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20. ProShares Ultra Basic Materials has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

