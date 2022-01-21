Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 21,666 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 136.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 49.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

CPNG opened at $19.99 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.