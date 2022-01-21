Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 24,618 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,618 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GUT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 88.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the third quarter worth $84,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the third quarter worth $96,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GUT opened at $8.15 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

