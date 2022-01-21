Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,839,000.

PODD opened at $232.32 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -516.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. increased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

