Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Hawkins worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 94,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

HWKN stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $784.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

