Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Centene by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,156,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Centene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

