Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $43,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,177.8% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.