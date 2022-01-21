Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 54.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 48.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 142,901 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 21.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SBRA. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -545.45%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

