Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.81% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $57.26.

