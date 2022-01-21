Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 972,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 166.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $132.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

