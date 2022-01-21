Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,611 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,060,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,540,000 after acquiring an additional 511,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 707.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 37,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $69.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.13. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

