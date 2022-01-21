Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,811 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYI. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59,244 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

HYI opened at $14.89 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

