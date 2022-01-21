Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,269 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R opened at $76.16 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.35.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

