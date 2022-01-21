Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.79% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.