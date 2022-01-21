Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 38.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RELX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

