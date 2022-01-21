Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 178,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 112,520 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,508 shares of company stock valued at $612,598 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.