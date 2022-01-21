Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,183 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

XMHQ opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.71. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $84.16.

