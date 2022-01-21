Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,972 Shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 5.96% of ProShares Ultra Industrials worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials in the second quarter valued at $2,484,000.

UXI opened at $29.97 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

