Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $1.71 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,573,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,495,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,696,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.31. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,683 shares of company stock worth $13,310,501.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

