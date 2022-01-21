Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLTA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.90. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

