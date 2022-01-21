AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2,900.05 and a beta of 0.31. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

