AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

AGCO has raised its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGCO to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,954. AGCO has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGCO stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

