Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.69

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.69 and traded as high as C$5.62. Aimia shares last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 15,614 shares.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Aimia alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$506.83 million and a P/E ratio of -39.71.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.