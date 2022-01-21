Airbnb, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Shares of ABNB opened at $158.00 on Friday. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after buying an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Airbnb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after purchasing an additional 557,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

