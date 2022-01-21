Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €139.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €139.00 ($157.95) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €133.31 ($151.49).

EPA:AIR traded up €0.60 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €115.72 ($131.50). 1,161,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €111.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.41. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

