Akash Network Price Tops $1.81 on Major Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00004952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $206.01 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

