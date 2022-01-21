Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stake Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Alamo Group worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,145,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 339,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $78,363.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,940. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $148.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.54 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.20.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.39%.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

