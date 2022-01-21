Alchemix (ALCX) Price Tops $176.46 on Exchanges

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $174.75 million and $21.00 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for about $176.46 or 0.00488667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded down 45% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006304 BTC.

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,289,736 coins and its circulating supply is 990,263 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

