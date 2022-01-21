Aleph.im Reaches Market Capitalization of $121.96 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $121.96 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006316 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,391,831 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.