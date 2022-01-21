Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Allbirds traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 12289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,030,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allbirds Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

