Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $43.79 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $886.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 36.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 137.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 37.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

